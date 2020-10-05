Modi government is now planning to amend these big laws, the Union Minister gave information

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that the Central Government is planning to bring amendments in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC). Also Read – Rahul Gandhi said in tractor rally – If my government comes, I will cancel the disputed farmers law

According to an official statement, Reddy said, "We are also seeking suggestions on (amendments to IPC and CRPC). Regarding the National Defense University, he said, "This (proposed) university (in Gujarat) will bring significant changes in the functioning of the country's police system." "

Regarding the National University of Forensic Sciences, he said, "It will enable students in the country to enrich themselves with knowledge in law, criminology and other allied subjects. It is noteworthy that two bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last month to establish the National Forensic Science University and the National Defense University.

Reddy said that Hyderabad is also included in selected cities under the Centre's Safe Cities Project (especially Surveillance, Women Safety and Rapid Criminal Investigation). He said, "We are taking all measures for smart police policy in view of increasing crime. The central government is working on bringing a better police system to curb this (crime). "