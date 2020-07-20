Modi government made consumers more powerful, implemented this law

new Delhi: The Consumer Protection Act-2019 has come into force across the country from Monday. In this law, the Modi government has empowered the consumers of the country by giving them more rights. Online and teleshopping companies have also been included in the Consumer Protection Act-2019, which came in a new shape after almost 34 years. Now committing any kind of fraud with consumers will prove to be very costly for any manufacturers and service providers as consumers have been given more rights in the new Kannu using which they can punish the fraudsters with severe punishment. Also Read – Former Attorney General Ashok Desai passed away, has led many legal cases

For example, there is a provision for jail sentence and fine for giving false and misleading advertisement in relation to a product. Similarly, there is a provision for jail sentence and fine for adulterating food items and making and selling harmful foods. According to the provisions of the new consumer protection law, now a public interest litigation can be filed in the Consumer Forum ie Consumer Court. At the same time, consumers can register a case in any consumer court of the country. In addition, there is also a provision between the parties to opt for arbitration by mutual consent and to set up a consumer arbitration cell for settlement of disputes by arbitration.

Under the new law, a case of up to one crore rupees can be filed in the Consumer Forum, while in the case of one crore to 10 crores, the case will be heard in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. At the same time, the hearing in the case of more than 10 crores will be in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

According to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the new Consumer Protection Act-2019 is going to come into force across the country from 20 July next week, which will replace the Consumer Protection Act-1986. The new Consumer Protection Act provides for a speedy settlement of disputes by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.