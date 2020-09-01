Modi government may postpone EMI payments for 18 more months

Moratorium period on loan repayment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government can provide a big relief to the people taking loans in the country, given the crunching condition of the economy amid the Corona crisis. In fact, the central government has said in the Supreme Court that the ban on the payment of loan installments between the Kovid-19 epidemic can be extended for two years. The Center and the Reserve Bank have said this to the Supreme Court. Also Read – Govt brought Vijay Mallya to courtroom at 2 pm on 5 October: Supreme Court

Significantly, in March this year, the Reserve Bank had postponed the loan installment payment for the first three months and then for three months in view of the Corona crisis. It is called the Loan Moratorium in the language of the Reserve Bank. This period has ended on the same day i.e. 31 August.

Today on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that it will hear on Wednesday petitions to waive interest rates during the period of pause between epidemics.