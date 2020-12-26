Modi government minister Javadekar challenges Rahul Gandhi to open debate on farmers’ issues

Rahul Gandhi suddenly said to have withdrawn #farmlaws. I am giving him open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi & DMK to debate: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Chennai: BJP openly challenged former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the issue of farmers to have an open debate about whether Congress should stay in power During what did the farmers do and what has the Modi government done. Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on the BJP central government on Thursday have been termed as baseless and irrational. While Union Minister Prakash Javadekar attacked the Congress in Chennai, BJP spokesperson Sudhansu Trivedi in Delhi has described Rahul Gandhi as a frustrated and disappointed person. Also Read – One month of Kisan agitation completed, Congress said- Farmers are demonstrating, PM Modi is busy telling his plans

In Chennai, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, Rahul Gandhi suddenly said that you have to withdraw the agricultural law. I am challenging them openly for debate, in the interest of farmers whether agricultural laws are good or not. I am challenging Rahul Gandhi and DMK to debate.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of ignoring the interests of farmers and keeping them poor by ensuring cheap prices of food grains, but the Modi government has given the farmers a fair price through the minimum support price. They have been empowered by implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report.

The BJP leader said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 18,000 crore to the account of nine crore farmers on Friday, with which the amount deposited so far directly in the farmers’ account will be Rs 1.20 lakh crore. He said, “This is just the beginning. It will continue for ten years and the plan is for seven lakh crore rupees. “

Union Minister Javadekar said that on the contrary, when the Congress was in power, it waived only Rs 53,000 crore loan of farmers and this money was not given to the farmers, but was given to the banks as their loan.

Javadekar said, “I challenge Congress and Rahul Gandhi for an open debate. I will prove how the Congress has always ignored the interests of the farmers and how Modi has empowered them. The farmers always demanded a fair price for their produce, but the Congress never fulfilled it. “

Let me tell you that earlier on December 24, Rahul Gandhi alleged that “there is no democracy in India” and it exists only in imagination. A Congress delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the new agricultural laws of the Center.

After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, “The farmers (standing on the borders of Delhi) will not return until these laws are repealed. The government should call a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws. “

Javadekar said on the demand of the former Congress President that when the Parliament session is going on, then the Congress members interrupt it and do not participate in the discussion. He said that the doors of government are always open for talks with agitating farmers and believe that a solution will come out.

At the same time, at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Gandhi, saying that his “baseless and irrational” allegations on the government were in line with his nature. He called Gandhi a “desperate and distressed” person.

On Gandhi’s allegation that the government accuses his critics of being “anti-national”, Trivedi retaliated by saying that the opposition party had accused Charan Singh, a prominent farmer leader and former prime minister, of treason and He was also sent to jail.

BJP spokesperson Trivedi asked why Gandhi is not agitating for farmers in Kerala, where the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee is not the law. Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad in Kerala. Trivedi said, “What is good in Kerala is bad in Delhi, it cannot be accepted.”