Modi government minister said – Maharashtra will also stir, Uddhav government may go in 2-3 months

new Delhi: Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale has claimed that there may be a political upheaval in Maharashtra in the next two-three months. During this, Uddhav Thackeray's government may fall. He further predicted the formation of NDA government in the state.

Ramdas Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra and the national president of the NDA's National Party of Republic Party of India (A), also discussed the political situation in Maharashtra, commenting on the political turmoil in Rajasthan. He said that Maharashtra will come after Rajasthan. There too, the government will come under the leadership of BJP. The government can go from Maharashtra soon. There may be upheaval within two to three months.

Modi government minister Ramdas Athawale justified the rebellion of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan with the Congress. He said that Sachin Pilot was angered by the functioning of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. I welcome their decision. Sachin Pilot should proceed for the development of Rajasthan under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale had earlier suggested to Sharad Pawar in talks with the BJP to form a government. Athawale believes that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should cooperate with the BJP, RPI (A) in Maharashtra to form a government by taking support from the Shiv Sena government. With this, the Central Government will also get huge amount of money for the development of Maharashtra.