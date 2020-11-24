Modi government will give Rs 1,30,000 lakh to every person, schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 December!

Modi government has ordered payment of ₹ 130,000 as Covid funding to all citizens above the age of 18: In Corona era, there is a lot of news going on on social media especially WhatsApp. Different types of claims are made in this. Some news is correct in this, some have no basis. In such a situation, common people become quite confused about which news to trust and which not. Also Read – Railways to Stop Operating All Trains: Trains to be stopped from December 1, this decision taken in Corona crisis again?

Meanwhile, a message is circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the government is going to corona funding all citizens above the age of 18 years. Under this, they will be given Rs 1,30,000. But, the government has denied this news by tweeting through PIB.

Claim: A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Government has ordered payment of ₹ 130,000 as #Covid funding to all citizens above the age of 18.
#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government.

Even before this, many messages are going viral. In a similar message, it has been claimed that the Union Home Ministry has ordered the closure of schools and colleges across the country by 31 December in view of the possible increase in Corona cases. This news has also been called fake by PIB.

Claim: In a news, it is being claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to close schools and colleges by 31 December.#PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order. pic.twitter.com/Snagyrv0ni – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

Similarly, one day ago another message went viral that the Election Commission will deduct Rs 350 from the account of those who will not vote in the 2024 general election. This news is also fake.

Common people get upset due to such messages. Just yesterday, another message was going viral. All these reports running on the internet are not correct. In one news, it has been claimed that from December 1, the operations of all trains in the country will be stopped once again. A message about this on WhatsApp and social media is going viral.

It says that train services are once again being stopped from December 1. It has also been said in this message that the special trains announced by the government during the Corona period will also be closed. In such a situation, it is needless to say that people who have got tickets for travel in these trains get upset seeing the messages.

It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the # COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

However, we tell you the truth of this message. You do not have to worry at all. The Government of India has no such plan. No train is being stopped from December 1, 2020. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on behalf of the government has wrongly rejected such messages in a tweet. He has told that the Railway Ministry has not taken any such decision.

In this, PIB has said in a tweet that in a WhatsApp message it has been claimed that Kovid special trains will be closed from December 1. Such a claim is completely false. The Indian Railways Ministry has not taken any such decision. He is not going to stop any train from December 1.