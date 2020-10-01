Modi government withdrawing DA cut order of employees? Know its truth

Fact check: Through the message on social media, it is being claimed that the Central Government has withdrawn the order for the reduction of DA of the employees. A copy of an order is also going viral with such a viral claim, this order is being told as of September 21. But let us tell you that this viral message is not correct and the Central Government has not yet issued any such order. Also Read – Supreme Court Question – How long the central government wants to keep Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest

In fact, in view of the economic slowdown caused by the lockdown issued due to the transition of Kovid-19, the Modi government at the Center had decided to stop the three additional installments of dearness allowance of central employees. This decision of the central government has affected 50 lakh employees and 61 lakh pensioners, now it is being claimed that this order has been withdrawn. Know what is the truth of the claim….

Claim: @FinMinIndia By adding a separate headline to a request letter written to, it is being claimed that the Central Government has withdrawn the DA cut declaration. #PIBFactCheck: This headline is fake. This request letter was written in May 2020. No such decision has been taken by the Central Government. pic.twitter.com/W6vOvGB1E2 – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 30, 2020

When this claim was investigated, it was found that there is no such truth in such news running on the internet, which confirms that the central government has withdrawn the order for DA deduction. It is clear from reading the letter getting viral that it is not an order to withdraw the DA deduction, rather, an application written by Dr. M. Raghavaiah, General Secretary in the Central Government, to the Finance Minister.

In this letter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been requested to take appropriate steps to give benefit of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and pensioners. This application is being shared with the wrong claim by telling the order of the Finance Ministry.

According to news agency PTI, Dr. M Raghavaiah is the General Secretary of the National Federation of Indian Railwaysmen and had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the DA deduction of Central Government employees. The official Twitter handle of the central government, PIB Fact Check, has also called the claim of withdrawal of DA deduction false. PIB Fact Check, through its official Twitter handle, has also claimed the claim of withdrawal of DA deduction.