Modi government’s big decision amid tensions with China, many telecom vendors may be blacklisted

new Delhi: In the midst of the India-China border dispute, a big announcement was made by the Indian government on Wednesday. On behalf of the government, it has been said that keeping in mind the security of India, in the coming days, the government will make a list of some reliable telecom vendors and only through them, the equipment related to the telecom sector will be purchased. It is believed that the Indian government can blacklist many vendors through this. If this happens, China may face a major setback in the future. Also Read – India Post Payments Bank: India Post customers will get this facility, use these services at home

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Government of India has approved the National Security Directives for the telecom sector keeping in view the security of the country and now through this a supply chain will be created for the purchase of equipment. Giving information, he said that under this, a list of reliable sources, reliable products will also be prepared for the benefit of government telecom service providers to maintain the security of purchasing of telecom equipment. Also Read – China’s PLA is doing development work in Tibet, General Bipin Rawat said – India ready for any situation

Cabinet Committee on Security gives approval for National Security Direct on Telecommunication Sector. Under this, in order to maintain integrity of supply chain security, Govt will declare a list of trusted sources / products for benefit of telecom service providers: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/3BLM0GqekF Also Read – External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on the border deadlock, ‘Whatever has happened is not really in China’s interest because ..’ – ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

This decision of the Indian government has come amidst border dispute with China and recently, the government had banned 43 more Chinese apps from China. It is now believed that if the telecom vendors are banned in the future, China may get a shock.