Modi government’s big decision – now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Ministry issued a notification

Any citizen of the country can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and settle there. The Narendra Modi government of the Center (Narendra Modi Govt.) Has amended the laws related to the Land Ownership Act in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A notification regarding this has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. However, the ban on farming land will continue. This decision of the government will be effective immediately.

With notification of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, twelve state laws have been repealed as a whole out of the 26 others adapted with changes and substitutes. https://t.co/JeBB5UvdbZ

Earlier, only permanent citizens of that state could buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. Before 5 August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had its own constitutional system. Under this, citizens of any other state of the country could not buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

LG Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir said that we want industries outside here too. That is why investment is needed in industrial land. However, the land for agriculture will remain only for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Let us tell you that on August 5 last year, the record of the special state which was given to Jammu and Kashmir was abolished and article 370 was removed. After this, Jammu and Kashmir was made a union territory on 31 October 2019. This change in the law of land has been done just before the completion of one year of becoming a union territory.