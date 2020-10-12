Modi government’s big gift to government employees, these schemes will get cash up to 10,000

new Delhi: In order to boost the demand in the economy, the government has announced a cash voucher in lieu of Holiday Travel Concession (LTC) to its employees this year. These vouchers can only be used to purchase non-food items that attract Goods and Services Tax (GST). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made this announcement at a press conference on Monday. He said that employees can use those vouchers to buy products on which the GST rate is 12 percent or more. Also Read – Jaswant Singh Death: Joined the army at the age of 15, then reached the top of politics

Every four years, the government gives LTC to its employees to travel to any destination of their choice. Apart from this, an LTC is given to them to visit their home state. Sitharaman said that due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, it is difficult for employees to travel this year. In such a situation, the government has decided to give them a cash voucher. It will have to be spent by 31 March 2021. Also Read – Central government can soon announce the biggest relief package, know what will be the benefit to you

The government will spend Rs 5,675 crore for LTC. At the same time, central public sector undertakings and banks will have to spend Rs 1,900 crore. The Finance Minister said that this step will generate a demand of Rs 19,000 crore. If half the states followed this guideline then a demand of Rs 9,000 crore would be created. Also Read – If Congress can’t answer on PM Relief Fund then it is not right to ask questions on ‘PM Cares’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made this announcement at a press conference on Monday. Sitharaman said that the system of giving advance for the festival to the Central Government employees from the Sixth Pay Commission was abolished. He said that as a one-time measure, the government has decided to give an interest-free advance of Rs 10,000 to all officers and employees. He said that this advance of Rs 10,000 will be in the form of pre-paid RuPay card. It will have to be spent by 31 March 2021. He said that the employees will have to pay this advance in 10 installments. The government will spend Rs 4,000 crore on this.