Modi government’s gift to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, approved special package of Rs 520 crore

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It is for a period of five years. The Union Cabinet approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Also Read – After the release, Mehbooba Mufti released the audio message, ‘Don’t forget the black days, the insult of black judgment, the struggle will continue’

The center said that this will ensure adequate funds under the mission based on the need of these union territories. Also, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the goal of the Government of India is to put all the centrally sponsored and oriented schemes on the ground in a timely manner. Also Read – BJP tightens on Chirag Paswan, said- If we use PM Modi’s picture, we will take action

It aims to include a woman member of the family in self-help groups, training and capacity building as well as support in livelihood schemes through poor livelihoods under DAY-NRLM as well as financial resources from institutions and banks. To do. Also Read – China agitated over making Ladakh a union territory, said- these steps are illegal, we do not recognize

The mission involves working with community institutions through community pheasants with a sense of self-help. The most important thing of the program is that it has been implemented in mission mode with implementation support units at national, state, district and block levels.

This will work to improve the standard of living in terms of empowerment of rural families and women, given the changed circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. DAY-NRLM is a centrally sponsored program, which aims to eradicate rural poverty through the promotion of multiple livelihoods for rural poor families across the country.