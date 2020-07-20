Modi government’s stance on population control law may be clear before August 15

new Delhi: The Modi government’s stance on the Population Control Act this time before Independence Day can be clear. On August 14, the central government will file an answer on the petition of BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. In the wake of the demand for a population control law that has been arising in the country for a long time, the government’s stance is now all eyes on. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi, said- A dynasty wants to ruin PM Modi

Let us know that on 15 August last year, Prime Minister Modi had also expressed concern over the population explosion that many crises arise from it. He associated patriotism with having a limited family. In such a situation, there is a stir again about the hearing on this issue before August 15. Also Read – Sharad Pawar’s statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi: Uma Bharti

In fact, on the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay on January 10, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice along with the Ministry of Home Affairs and asked them to file their reply. However, the petitioner raised questions when the central government did not file an answer for six months. The petitioner said about Silence is Acceptance and said that the failure of the government to file a reply means that it is accepting it. Also Read – Vikas Dubey gets “shocked” by SC, told UP government – rule of law will have to be maintained

During the hearing on July 13, when the Supreme Court again questioned the Central Government on this issue, the government has said that it needs four weeks. On which the Supreme Court has given time till 14 August. The Supreme Court has fixed this date for hearing.

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay told IANS, “By August 14, the central government has to file an answer on the Population Control Act. It will be known from the answer that what does the government think on this law? Through our two laws, about 50 percent of the country’s problems will be solved.

According to BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, the 11-member Constitution Review Commission was constituted in the Vajpayee government under the chairmanship of Justice Venkat Chalaiya. After reviewing the Constitution for two years, the Venkatachalaiah Commission had suggested adding Article 47A to the Constitution and enacting a population control law. The commission also said that the population control law does not violate human rights or any international treaty.

Ashwini Upadhyay told IANS, “The Venkatachalaiah Commission submitted the report to the central government on 31 March 2002. Based on the recommendations of this report, important laws like RTI, Right to Food and Right to Education were made later in the country. However, the governments did not heed the recommendations of the Population Control Act. “