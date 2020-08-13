Modi Govt New Plan: House-to-house digital profile will be reduced in villages, distance between government-public will be reduced, by next year …

Modi Govt New Plan: For digital delivery of government services in villages, Modi government is working on a big scheme. By next year, there is a preparation to create digital profiles of every household in the villages. The aim is that on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of independence of the country, by the year 2022, every person of the village can succeed in taking advantage of all the schemes sitting at home. Also Read – PM Modi’s ministers sit on hunger strike, Kerala CM asks for resignation

An officer of the Ministry of Rural Development, the nodal ministry of this ambitious scheme, said – If you put it in simple words, it is an exercise to reduce the distance between the government and the public. Due to the online availability in the villages, people will get rid of the hassle of going round the government offices. Also Read – Big worry ends for retiring employees, Modi government gave this good news

Know what is the plan

Actually, the Modi government has prepared a vision document for the development of rural India. Which has a blue print of all the schemes running till 2024. In this vision document, in the chapter 8 of the development plan of villages, information technology has talked about the development of villages. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi asked- Why did imports from China increase in Modi government compared to Manmohan government

It said that by establishing two-way communication (two-way communication) in the local language from the people living in the villages, digital availability of all government services will be ensured. Mobile-centric technology aims to increase the efficiency of villagers and make them more responsible citizens. For this, websites operated in local languages ​​will also be made.

Sources in the ministry say that the government is trying to bring government departments and the public closer to each other through technology. Right now the government is laying emphasis on building digital infrastructure in the villages. Digital profile of every household will be created in 2021-22.

During this time, a profile will be prepared after surveying the internet, mobile, desktop and digital literacy so that services can be delivered electronically from door to door in the villages, while digital literacy can also be increased.

Sources say that this is the reason that the government is already working towards connecting villages with high speed internet. So that all the plans to make villages technically empowered can come up in the coming years.

With the creation of digital infrastructure in villages, government services will be able to reach the public digitally without paper. The vision document prepared by the Ministry of Rural Development says that through this scheme, information, education and communication (IEC) will be promoted up to 70 percent of the country’s population.