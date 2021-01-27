Mohamed Hefzy, Hend Sabri Receive France’s Order of Arts And Letters

Two highly effective figures within the Arab world, Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohamed Hefzy and Tunisian-born actor and mannequin Hend Sabri, have been named Chevalier and Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, France’s highest honors, respectively.

The ceremony occurred in Cairo on Wednesday, and the respect was given by Stéphane Romatet, the ambassador of France in Egypt. The Order of Arts and Letters acknowledges “eminent artists and writers, in addition to individuals who have contributed considerably to furthering the humanities in France and all through the world.”

Hefzy, who is thought for being charismatic and forward-thinking, has presided over the Cairo Movie Competition since 2018 and has succeeded in elevating its worldwide profile considerably.

Hefzy’s award-winning credit span greater than 30 characteristic movies in Egypt, the U.S., U.Ok. and the Arab ‎world. His banner Movie Clinic, which was based in 2006 and now ranks as a ‎main manufacturing firm in Egypt and the Arab world, is behind movies which have performed at key movie festivals, together with Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Sundance and Toronto. Inside the final 4 years, Hefzy delivered three movies that unspooled at Cannes, notably “Conflict” by Mohamed Diab within the ‘Un Sure Regard’ program in 2016 , A.B. Shawky’s characteristic debut “Yomeddine,” which competed at Cannes in 2018, and Ayten Amin’s “Souad,” which was half of Cannes 2020’s official choice.

Hefzy just lately turned a member of the producers’ department of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences. Hefzy, who is an element of Selection’s V500 rating, can also be actively supporting unbiased ‎filmmakers in Egypt and throughout the Arab world.

“I’ve all the time felt a powerful connection to France, from my elementary training in a French faculty in Cairo, to the movies I co-produced with France, and the bond I’ve fashioned through the years with my associates and counterparts in French cinema and the French cultural sector,” mentioned Hefzy, who additionally works intently with Paris-based producer Daniel Ziskind, the supervisor and producer of Movie Clinic in Europe.

Hefzy mentioned France has been a “large inspiration to (him) as a author and producer.”

“I used to be thrilled by Clouzot, discovered the foundations of the sport from Renoir, was made breathless by Godard, and had a really lengthy engagement with Jeunet,” mentioned Hefzy.

In the meantime, the Cairo-based Sabri — an actor, mannequin and producer — beforehand acquired the honorary title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from France’s tradition minister in 2014. Sabri started her movie profession in 1994, showing in Tunisian movies together with Moufida Tlatli’s “The Silences of the Palace” and “The Season of Males,” and Nouri Bouzid’s “Clay Dolls.”

Sabri, who served on the Venice Movie Competition jury in 2019, beforehand gained a number of accolades, notably on the Carthage Competition, and he or she most just lately acquired the Excellence Award at Cairo Competition in 2017.

Apart from her appearing duties, Sabri is concerned in varied social and humanitarian causes, together with girls’s rights organizations in France. She was included in CEO Center East journal’s record of the world’s prime 100 strongest Arab girls in 2013.

Sabri mentioned “this appointment because the youngest Arab lady Officer of Arts and Letters is one other stone within the very stable basis” that has all the time been her relationship with France.

Sabri acquired a French training in Tunisia and took part in a number of movies co-produced with France. As a mannequin, she has additionally maintained a powerful bond with France, having been an envoy for Garnier, a L’Oreal model, within the Arab world.

“In the present day, I cross on to my two daughters and my viewers all of the richness of this double id that I declare,” mentioned Sabri. “That is an honorary distinction given since 1957 by the French Ministry of Tradition, one of the 4 highest ministerial orders bestowed by the French Republic.”