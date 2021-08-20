Mohamed Irfan (Irfan’s View) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Spouse, YouTube, Pictures

Mohamed Irfan is a well-known YouTuber from Chennai. He’s widely known for meals blogs, opinions, and movies on his YouTube channel. To start with, he labored in a BPO corporate later he resigned and began vlogging from wholesome foods to hearty truffles. He additionally shared eating out stories in and round Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, and different districts. Irfan were given large lovers round Tamil Nadu and Emirates. His contemporary Dubai vlog movies garnered 1,000,000 perspectives on YouTube. He were given working on August 19, 2021. Take a look at Irfan age, biography, female friend, schooling, pictures, movies, occupation, spouse identify beneath.
Mohamed Irfan Biography
|Identify
|Mohamed Irfan
|Actual Identify
|Mohamed Irfan
|Nickname
|Irfan, Irfan view
|Occupation
|YouTuber
|Date of Start
|1993
|Age
|28 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: N Regina
Siblings: Asifa
Niece: Afrah
|Marital Standing
|Engaged
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|J. Sakila Banu
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Muslim
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Touring, Consuming, Vlogging
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Place of birth
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Mohamed Irfan Reputable Social Profiles
instagram.com/irfansview/
twitter.com/md_irfan10
fb.com/irfansreview
youtube.com/consumer/smashingirfan
Attention-grabbing Information of Mohamed Irfan
- He discontinued charted accounts and began vlogging.
- His channel Irfan’s view were given greater than 2.4+ million subscribers (as of 2021).
- He additionally did meals opinions in Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia, and extra.
