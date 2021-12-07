Mohamed Salah spoke about the interest of Barcelona: “It is something that makes me happy”

Salah spoke about the possible interest of Barcelona (Reuters)

The end of the first half of the European competitions is approaching and with it a new opening of the pass book. That is why the names begin to sound in the environment and the rumors take more and more force, especially among the most powerful teams on the continent.

The referent of the Egypt team was consulted about it, Mohamed Salah, of which in recent days there was speculation with the possible interest of FC Barcelona to seize their services to reinforce an area that was severely damaged after the departure of Lionel Messi and injuries such as Ansu Fati, Dembelé or Martin Bratihwaite.

In dialogue with the Egyptian television network MBC Mars Tv, Liverpool’s top scorer He spoke about the speculations that revolve around his situation, acknowledging that he is very happy to be in the portfolio of one of the greats of Spain.

The Egyptian assured that he is happy in Liverpool but that his future does not depend on him (Reuters)

“It’s something that makes me very happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me., but I am happy at Liverpool and we will see what the future holds for me “, explained the Egyptian, a fundamental piece of the Reds by Jurgen Klopp and current Premier League scorer with 13 goals, ahead of Jamie Vardy, his immediate pursuer with 9 shouts.

The player, who He was seventh in the Top 10 candidates to win the Ballon d’Or (finally in the hands of Lionel Messi), is in a tense situation regarding the renewal of his contract with the English club, which ends in June 2023.

“I’ve said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay at Liverpool, but the decision is in the hands of the leadership. They have to resolve the issue. It depends on them ”, considered the 29-year-old footballer.

At the same time, he commented that, “The financial aspect shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are willing to do anything to make you stay, but the decision itself is not based solely on financial issues.

Salah is the current Premier League scorer (Reuters)

To settle the matter, Mohamed Salah, assured that “At the moment I prefer to stay in the Premier League, as it is the strongest league in the world.” With these statements, the Egyptian sent a strong message to the directors of his current club, who will have to reconsider their offers or start looking for a profitable outlet in the market.

For the moment there is time. The forward has a contract with Liverpool until the end of June 2023 so it still has a wide margin to continue negotiating its renewal. The candidates are already on the table, in addition to Barcelona, PSG looks like a third in contention in the event that Mbappé finally leaves the entity in mid-2022.

