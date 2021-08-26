Mohamed would be the one chosen to replace Vucetich in Chivas

The journalist José Ramón Fernández mentioned that the Chivas de Guadalajara They would already be looking for a replacement on the technical bench after the poor results of the team led by Mexican Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The chosen coach would be Antonio “the Turk” Mohamed, who is currently without a club.

After 6 games played in the Grita México Apertura 2021, the Guadalajara club is out of league positions with 6 points scored out of 18 possible. Reason for which Ricardo Pelaéz, sports president, would already have the negotiations advanced for the Argentine to become the new rojiblanco coach and thus make his return to Mexican football more concrete.

“From what I have heard, Pelaéz is in very serious talks to immediately bring Mohamed. He is ready and ready together with his entire technical team to take the first plane and land in Guadalajara “, says” Joserra “, as the member of the chain is also known ESPN.

And it is that for matchday 7 of the MX League, Guadalajara will face Necaxa on the Akron Stadium field in a decisive duel for the future of Vucetich since, if he does not win, it would be the trigger for the club leaders to give him thanks.

(Photo: EFE)



“They have to win, with criticism or without criticism. Show that they have good football. Show that they are a team that can climb, that they can grow. Yes Necaxa he wins them, Vucetich sentence his departure from the team Chivas ”, mentions Fernández.

In this regard, Jesús Molina, player and captain of the rojiblanco club, declared that among the players on the squad there is support for the current coach and said that poor results are everyone’s responsibility, on and off the pitch.

“We all have a percentage of responsibility. We have to take responsibility for the role that corresponds to us on the pitch. We continue to carry technicians between our legs, as we say vulgarly, and that does not seem fair to me because it is playing with the work not only of us, but also of the technical director and the sports director “, declared the national team also and finished off: “It is in our hands to be able to reverse this situation.”

The passage of Mohamed in Mexico

In his record, he has three Liga MX championships: with Tijuana in 2012, with America in 2014 (where he coincided with Ricardo Pelaéz) and with Monterrey in 2019 (Photo: EFE)

Antonio Mohamed, or “the Turk”, has worked in different clubs in the Mexican league both as a player and as a technical director. But it is precisely his career from the benches that has made him stand out in the national environment and promoted his career even to Europe.

In his record he has three championships of MX League: with Tijuana in 2012, with America in 2014 (where he coincided with Ricardo Pelaéz) and with Monterrey in 2019. In addition to two other Copa MX titles, both with the Monterrey team in 2017 and 2020.

However, his career dates back to Apertura 2003 with the Zacatepec team in the second division. For the Clausura 2004 he made his debut with Morelia in the first division. Then he goes through Querétaro, Chiapas and Veracruz without any achievement. It is until 2011 when he is in command of the Xolos de Tijuana and gets the first championship in the club’s history. After that, Monterrey and América are his next clubs.

