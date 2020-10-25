Entertainment

Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Union chief praises government on Corona, said- loss in India reduced

October 25, 2020
Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Today Vijayadashami is being celebrated all over the country. Like every year, on the occasion of Dussehra (Dussehra 2020) this year, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Pooja at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. During this time, a program is organized at the RSS headquarters every year. In his address during the program, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that in 2019, Article 370 became neutral. After this, the Supreme Court gave the verdict of Ayodhya on 9 November. The whole country accepted the decision. The foundation stone ceremony of the Ram temple was held on 5 August 2020. We saw the patience and sensitivity of Indians during these events. Also Read – Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Sangh pramukh Mohan Bhagwat on Dussehra said arms worship, said – China was stunned by India’s response

Addressing the workers, Bhagwat said that our India appears to stand up more well in this situation of crisis than other countries of the world.

The union chief said that the impact of the devastation of this epidemic in India is less visible than other countries, there are some reasons for it. Bhagwat said that under all circumstances, the damage done by the corona virus is less in India. India speculated about Corona in advance and the administration and the administration implemented the rule and also suggested the remedy. The administration decided that these measures should also be implemented.

He said that the damage due to corona in India has reduced, because the government had alerted the public in advance. Precautionary steps were taken and rules were made. People took extra precautions because they feared corona. Everyone did their work.

The Sangh chief said, ‘We saw CAA protests creating tension in the country. Before this could be discussed further, this year the focus was on corona. Therefore, the communal flare-ups in the minds of some people remained only in their minds. Mohan Bhagwat said that the CAA does not oppose any specific religious community. Still some people opposed this law and misled our Muslim brothers by their false propaganda that this law was brought to restrict the Muslim population. So there were protests.

