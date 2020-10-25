Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech: Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said arms worship, said – China was stunned by India’s response

Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech: Like every year, on the occasion of Dussehra (Dussehra 2020) this year, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Pooja at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. During this time, he has given a strong message about China. He said that for the first time China was stunned and stunned by India’s reaction. His misconception was dispelled. However, Mohan Bhagwat suggested India to be more vigilant and stressed on becoming stronger than China strategically and economically. Also Read – Aaj Ka Gold Price 25 October 2020: Gold up to 18 thousand rupees in a year, but before Dussehra, prices fell by five thousand, see latest price

The entire world has witnessed how China is encroaching into India's territory. Everyone is aware of China's expansionist behavior. China is fighting with many countries-Taiwan, Vietnam, U.S, Japan & India. But India's response has made China nervous: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat also described China’s role in the global epidemic as suspicious. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said in an address from Nagpur, China tried to encroach our borders in the pride of the strategic force. Not only India, it also fought with Taiwan, Vietnam, America and Japan. This time, India reacted, because of which he was stunned, he was shocked, because India stood up.

He said that the army showed bravery, civilians showed patriotism. For both strategic and economic reasons, he stung, he got so much push. Due to this, other countries of the world also started scolding China. Mohan Bhagwat told India the need to be more vigilant after the confrontation with China. Bhagwat said, we need to be more vigilant, because what he did not think (China), such a situation has arisen. What he (China) will do in this reaction is not known. So what is the solution? Continuous caution, reflexes and preparation.

Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that India should become more powerful in strategic and economic as well as international diplomacy to stop China. Mohan Bhagwat stressed on improving relations with neighboring countries. He said, our neighbors such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, who are also our friends and countries of similar nature to a large extent, should speed up our pace in making our relations more friendly with them.

Mohan Bhagwat gave a strong message to China and said, we want friendship from all. That is our nature. But considering our goodwill as a weakness, no one can make India bow down with the display of its force, it cannot happen, so much so that those who are so adventurous should understand it. We are not weak. His misconception was dispelled.