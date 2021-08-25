Mohan G (Director) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Mohan G aka Mohan Chatriyan is an Indian director identified for his works within the Kollywood business. He made his directorial debut with the Tamil film Pazhaya Vannarapettai which was once launched in 2016. After the luck of the film, he directed his 2nd film Draupathi. The movie receives rave critiques from each critics and audiences. In 2021, he turned into some of the going down Kollywood administrators along with his 3rd challenge Rudra Thandavam.
Mohan G Biography
|Identify
|Mohan G
|Actual Identify
|G Mohan Chatriyan
|Nickname
|Mohan G
|Occupation
|Director & Creator
|Date of Delivery
|28 Would possibly 1985
|Age
|35 (As of 2020)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|Daughter: 1
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Mechanical Engineering (Drop Out)
|Faculty
|Pak Palanisamy Faculty, Chennai
|School
|Jaya school, Chennai
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books & Travelling
|Delivery Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of origin
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Mohan G’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/mohan.krish
twitter.com/mohandreamer
Instagram: But to be Up to date
Fascinating info about Mohan G
- Mohan discontinued his mechanical engineering graduate to pursue his profession in movie business.
Mohan G Photographs
Take a look at the most recent pictures of director Mohan G,
