Mohan G (Director) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Mohan G (Director) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Mohan G aka Mohan Chatriyan is an Indian director identified for his works within the Kollywood business. He made his directorial debut with the Tamil film Pazhaya Vannarapettai which was once launched in 2016. After the luck of the film, he directed his 2nd film Draupathi. The movie receives rave critiques from each critics and audiences. In 2021, he turned into some of the going down Kollywood administrators along with his 3rd challenge Rudra Thandavam.

Mohan G Biography

Identify Mohan G
Actual Identify G Mohan Chatriyan
Nickname Mohan G
Occupation Director & Creator
Date of Delivery 28 Would possibly 1985
Age 35 (As of 2020)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse But to be up to date
Kids Daughter: 1
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Mechanical Engineering (Drop Out)
Faculty Pak Palanisamy Faculty, Chennai
School Jaya school, Chennai
Leisure pursuits Studying Books & Travelling
Delivery Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Mohan G’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/mohan.krish

twitter.com/mohandreamer

Instagram: But to be Up to date

Fascinating info about Mohan G

  • Mohan discontinued his mechanical engineering graduate to pursue his profession in movie business.

Mohan G Photographs

Take a look at the most recent pictures of director Mohan G,

