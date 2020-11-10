Mokama Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: Mokama’s Bahubali Anant Singh, 38 criminal cases filed

Mokama Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: The BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Bihar assembly elections. At the same time, RJD spokesperson and Tejashwi Yadav said that the Grand Alliance has won 119 seats. Meanwhile, the election result of Mokama Assembly seat of Bihar has also been revealed. Here, Bahubali and RJD candidate Anant Singh has won the election. Anant Singh has defeated Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JDU. Let it be said that this is the fifth time Anant Singh has been elected MLA from Mokama. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

Accusations on bahubali Also Read – NDA towards absolute majority in Bihar, PM Modi claimed victory, said – New decade will be of Bihar

Bahubali Anant Singh has about 38 criminal cases against him. According to his affidavit, he was charged in the first murder case in 1979, a case is registered against him in Patna district. Besides, criminal cases are registered in 34 other districts like Patna, 2 in Lakhisarai, Gaya and 1 in Munger. In these cases 6 cases are related to murder. However, there are many cases in which the charge against Anant Singh has not been proved till now. A case has been registered under the relevant sections like INPAS murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, intimidation, extortion, UAPA Act. Also Read – Bihar Election Final Result: These 26 seats will decide who will be the king of Bihar, the difference is less than 1000 votes

Let us know that counting of votes was started in Bihar Assembly elections at 8 am. After this, many party leaders won elections and many lost. However, the BJP has emerged as the largest party during this period. At the same time, the performance of the Left parties has also been very good. Some other parties have also cut the RJD votes. Chirag Paswan has played an important role in cutting the vote of JDU.