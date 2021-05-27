Mokshitha Pai (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mokshitha Pai (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Mokshitha Pai is a Indian tv and movie actor. She is principally noticed in Kannada movies and TV serials. She made her appearing debut in tv Business with Kannada serial Paaru.

Mokshitha Pai was once born on 22 October 1995 in Mangalore, Karnataka to oldsters Nagesh Pai and Godavari Pai. She could be very shut along with her little brother. Mokshitha did her education from Mangalore itself and finished her commencement in Bachelor of Trade from Sheshadripuram faculty.

Mokshitha made her Appearing debut in tv trade with Kannada Serial Paaru, Starring Vinaya Prasad and Mansi Joshi on Zee Kannada. She has additionally seemed in lots of modelling tasks and has additionally been a part of a number of advertisements.

Bio

Actual Title Mokshitha Pai Career Actress Date of Beginning 22 October 1995 Age (as in 2021) 26 Years Beginning Position Mangalore, Karnataka Nationality Indian House The city Mangalore, Karnataka Circle of relatives Mom : Title No longer Identified

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Bengaluru, Karnataka

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified School Sheshadripuram faculty Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Trade Debut Tv : Paaru (2019) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 56 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Striking out with buddies and Studying Novels

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had Twitter No longer To be had Instagram Mokshitha Pai Wikipedia No longer To be had

She is a aasociated Vasuki emblem as their emblem ambassador.

Ahead of appearing she was once a tuition instructor.

She most commonly celebrates her birthdays in orphanages.

In case you have extra information about Mokshitha Pai. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

