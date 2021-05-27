Mokshitha Pai (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mokshitha Pai (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Mokshitha Pai (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mokshitha Pai (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Mokshitha Pai is a Indian tv and movie actor. She is principally noticed in Kannada movies and TV serials. She made her appearing debut in tv Business with Kannada serial Paaru.

Mokshitha Pai was once born on 22 October 1995 in Mangalore, Karnataka to oldsters Nagesh Pai and Godavari Pai. She could be very shut along with her little brother. Mokshitha did her education from Mangalore itself and finished her commencement in Bachelor of Trade from Sheshadripuram faculty.

Mokshitha made her Appearing debut in tv trade with Kannada Serial Paaru, Starring Vinaya Prasad and Mansi Joshi on Zee Kannada. She has additionally seemed in lots of modelling tasks and has additionally been a part of a number of advertisements.

Bio

Actual Title Mokshitha Pai
Career Actress
Date of Beginning 22 October 1995
Age (as in 2021) 26 Years
Beginning Position Mangalore, Karnataka
Nationality Indian
House The city Mangalore, Karnataka
Circle of relatives Mom : Title No longer Identified
Mokshitha Pai with Mother

Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Bengaluru, Karnataka
Mokshitha Pai (Actress)

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified
School Sheshadripuram faculty
Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Trade
Debut Tv : Paaru (2019)
Awards No longer To be had
Mokshitha Pai (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes
Weight 56 Kg
Determine Dimension 34-28-34
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Striking out with buddies and Studying Novels

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Value No longer To be had
Mokshitha Pai (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had
Twitter No longer To be had
Instagram Mokshitha Pai
Wikipedia No longer To be had
  • Mokshitha Pai was once born and taken up in Mangalore, Karnataka.
  • She is a aasociated Vasuki emblem as their emblem ambassador.
  • Ahead of appearing she was once a tuition instructor.
  • She most commonly celebrates her birthdays in orphanages.

In case you have extra information about Mokshitha Pai. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

