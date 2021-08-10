Molkki (Colours) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Molkki (Colours) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Molkki is an Indian tv display. Starring Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay within the lead roles, this tv display was once launched on 16 November 2020 at Colours tv channel. The display is being made beneath the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s manufacturing area Balaji Telefilms.
|Identify
|Molkki
|Major Solid
|Priyal Mahajan
Amar Upadhyay
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Muzammil Desai
|Manufacturer
|Ekta Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
|Gown Dressmaker
|Triptii Arora
|Ingenious Head
|Aakansha Shukla
|Manufacturing Head
|Shadab Peshimam
|Manufacturing Space
|Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd.
Solid
Right here’s the whole solid of TV display Molkki :
Priyal Mahajan
As : Purvi Pratap Singh
Amar Upadhyay
As : Thakur Virendra Pratap Singh
Ankit Gera
As : Daksh
Toral Rasputra
As : Sakshi Singh (Virendra’s first spouse)
Mohit Hiranandani
As : Veer Singh (Virendra-Sakshi’s elder son)
Rishika Nag
As : Nandini Singh (Virendra-Sakshi’s elder daughter)
Rithvik Gupta
As : Manas Pratap Singh (Virendra-Sakshi’s more youthful son)
Supriya Raina Shukla
As : Prakashi Devi (Virendra’s stepmother)
Abhay Bhargava
As : Bheem (Virendra’s stepuncle)
Tushar Kawale
As : Yogi Pratap Singh
Shraddha Jaiswal
As : Anjali Singh (Yogi’s spouse)
Anushka Sharma
As Juhi Pratap Singh (Virendra’s daughter)
Ved Bharadwaj
As : Mahesh (Purvi’s father)
Meena Mir
As : Savita (Purvi’s mom)
Dhwani Gori
As Priyashi (Purvi’s sister)
Vyon Mehta
As : Duddu (Purvi’s more youthful brother)
Naveen Sharma
As Vipul (Purvi’s love hobby)
Neha Jurel
As : Jyoti (Anjali’s sister)
Shivam Khajuria
As : Naveen (Priyashi’s love hobby)
Kajal Chauhan
As : Sudha (Purvi’s good friend)
Sanjay Swaraj
As : Kanja
Manish Khanna
As : Chaudhary Charan Singh
Secondary Solid
- Akshay Jawrani as Karan
- Nikhil Narang as Vipul (Purvi’s former love hobby)
- Manorama Bhattishyam as Bhuri
- Abhishek Singh Pathania as Aarav Charan Singh
Time
Molkki is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Colours tv channel. With the exception of channel this display can also be circulate on Voot platform. Different knowledge associated with the display is given under.
|Channel Identify
|Colours TV
|On-line VOD
|Voot
|Display Timings
|Monday To Friday at 10pm
|Working Time
|22-27 Mins
|Beginning Date
|16 November 2020
|Repeat Telecast Time
|10:30am
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
If in case you have extra information about the display Molkki, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.