Molkki (Colours) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Molkki (Colours) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Molkki is an Indian tv display. Starring Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay within the lead roles, this tv display was once launched on 16 November 2020 at Colours tv channel. The display is being made beneath the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s manufacturing area Balaji Telefilms.

Identify Molkki Major Solid Priyal Mahajan

Amar Upadhyay Style Drama Director Muzammil Desai Manufacturer Ekta Kapoor

Shobha Kapoor Gown Dressmaker Triptii Arora Ingenious Head Aakansha Shukla Manufacturing Head Shadab Peshimam Manufacturing Space Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd.

Solid

Right here’s the whole solid of TV display Molkki :

Priyal Mahajan

As : Purvi Pratap Singh

Amar Upadhyay

As : Thakur Virendra Pratap Singh

Ankit Gera

As : Daksh

Toral Rasputra

As : Sakshi Singh (Virendra’s first spouse)

Mohit Hiranandani

As : Veer Singh (Virendra-Sakshi’s elder son)

Rishika Nag

As : Nandini Singh (Virendra-Sakshi’s elder daughter)

Rithvik Gupta

As : Manas Pratap Singh (Virendra-Sakshi’s more youthful son)

Supriya Raina Shukla

As : Prakashi Devi (Virendra’s stepmother)

Abhay Bhargava

As : Bheem (Virendra’s stepuncle)

Tushar Kawale

As : Yogi Pratap Singh

Shraddha Jaiswal

As : Anjali Singh (Yogi’s spouse)

Anushka Sharma

As Juhi Pratap Singh (Virendra’s daughter)

Ved Bharadwaj

As : Mahesh (Purvi’s father)

Meena Mir

As : Savita (Purvi’s mom)

Dhwani Gori

As Priyashi (Purvi’s sister)

Vyon Mehta

As : Duddu (Purvi’s more youthful brother)

Naveen Sharma

As Vipul (Purvi’s love hobby)

Neha Jurel

As : Jyoti (Anjali’s sister)

Shivam Khajuria

As : Naveen (Priyashi’s love hobby)

Kajal Chauhan

As : Sudha (Purvi’s good friend)

Sanjay Swaraj

As : Kanja

Manish Khanna

As : Chaudhary Charan Singh

Secondary Solid

Akshay Jawrani as Karan

Nikhil Narang as Vipul (Purvi’s former love hobby)

Manorama Bhattishyam as Bhuri

Abhishek Singh Pathania as Aarav Charan Singh

Time

Molkki is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Colours tv channel. With the exception of channel this display can also be circulate on Voot platform. Different knowledge associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Colours TV On-line VOD Voot Display Timings Monday To Friday at 10pm Working Time 22-27 Mins Beginning Date 16 November 2020 Repeat Telecast Time 10:30am Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

