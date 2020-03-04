Moment’s new universal lens mount works with nearly all Android phones

The mount works with every entrance and rear phone cameras.

What you need to grasp

Second has launched a typical lens mount for smartphones and drugs.

The lens mount has been designed for purchasers who private a phone that Second doesn’t make a specialised case for.

It’s priced at $30 and is predicted to start out out supply ahead of the highest of the month.

Second, a Seattle-based company that has been making implausible attachment lenses for smartphones since 2014, these days launched (by way of 9to5Google) a model new frequent lens mount that is applicable with a lot of modern models.

The model new M-series lens mount after all makes it conceivable for purchasers to connect any M-series lens to their phone or tablet, with out requiring a specialised Second case. Second as of late provides applicable circumstances only for the newest Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and OnePlus telephones.

Second’s M-series lens amount is product of an aluminum physique and makes use of a thumbscrew to soundly connect with a wide range of telephones and drugs. It comes with comfortable rubber contact points, which now not handiest help in providing good grip however as well as stay away from any scratches on the show display screen or the digicam glass. The company says the mount is suitable with all models beneath 10.75mm thick.

The frequent lens mount is now up for pre-order on Second’s website online for $30. It’s anticipated to start out out supply ahead of the highest of the month. For a restricted length, then again, you’ll get the mount for free of charge with the acquisition of any Second lens the utilization of the promo code freemount.

M-Assortment Lens Mount

$30 at Second

The model new M-series lens mount is suitable with a lot of modern telephones and drugs and works with all Second M-series lenses. With its padded contact points, you’ll not have to worry about harmful your phone’s show display screen or digicam glass. Alongside with telephones and drugs, the clip will even be used with computer cameras.