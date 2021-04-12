MOMOLAND Hits 500 Million Views With “BBoom BBoom” MV, Becoming 3rd K-Pop Girl Group Ever To Do So

MOMOLAND has simply hit the 500 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!

On April 12 at roughly 6:13 a.m. KST, the music video for MOMOLAND’s smash hit “BBoom BBoom” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to achieve the milestone.

“BBoom BBoom” was initially launched on January 3, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the music simply over three years, three months, and eight days to realize the feat.

MOMOLAND is simply the third Okay-pop woman group ever to achieve 500 million views with a music video on YouTube, following BLACKPINK and TWICE.

Congratulations to MOMOLAND!

Watch the colourful music video for “BBoom BBoom” once more beneath: