MOMOLAND Makes Thoughtful Donation Of Rice To The Underprivileged

MOMOLAND gave a heartwarming donation.

On Could 8, MLD Leisure revealed, “MOMOLAND expressed their heartwarming ideas and donated 1,180 kilograms (roughly 2,600 kilos) of rice to the underprivileged by way of the Korean Crimson Cross.”

MOMOLAND commented, “We donated in hopes of giving some assist to many individuals. We hope that this may give energy to these in tough environments.”

The lady group additionally beforehand donated 100 million received (roughly $82,112) value of anti-bacterial masks circumstances.

