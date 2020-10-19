MOMOLAND To Release New Music With Lyrics By PSY

MOMOLAND is making their return!

On October 19, MLD Leisure revealed, “Singer and producer PSY will take part as a lyricist on MOMOLAND’s new tune that can be launched in November.” The brand new observe was specifically deliberate to be launched near MOMOLAND’s fourth debut anniversary, which is on November 11.

PSY shared, “MOMOLAND is a bunch that’s nice at expressing enjoyable music in an much more thrilling approach. In that side, they’re juniors who’re in sync with me, and I’m pleased to take part of their new tune. After I heard the tune’s demo, I appreciated it a lot that I fortunately agreed to take part within the lyric-writing course of.”

A supply from MLD Leisure added, “With PSY’s participation within the lyrics, MOMOLAND’s new tune has turn into extra distinctive and full. We count on it to be a world hit like ‘BBoom BBoom’ and ‘BAAM.’”

MOMOLAND launched their particular album “Starry Evening” in June and can return with their upcoming album in mid-November.

Supply (1)