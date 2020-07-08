MOMOLAND’s Agency Warns Of Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters

On July 7, MLD Leisure introduced through MOMOLAND’s official fan café that they’d be taking motion towards malicious feedback.

Hiya, that is MLD Leisure.

We are making this assertion as a result of there was a rise in feedback with extreme slander and indiscriminate insults as MOMOLAND turns into extra lively in speaking with their followers through fan café and social media.

Not too long ago, MOMOLAND has been experiencing excessive misery resulting from malicious feedback that take numerous types resembling nameless posts and personal accounts. As an company, we now have judged that the state of affairs has turn out to be too extreme for us to miss.

Beginning final week, we now have taken measures resembling blocking social media accounts and demoting members on the fan café with out warning. If these measures show ineffective and the present state of affairs doesn’t enhance, then we’ll institute a ban on nameless feedback and take robust authorized motion.

With a view to get rid of malicious feedback, we ask that followers ship in proof in PDF format to MLD Leisure through the e-mail handle [email protected]

In future, we’ll do our greatest to create a wholesome fan tradition and a wholesome setting for MOMOLAND and their followers to speak.

As soon as once more, we ship our deepest due to the followers who ship their love and help for MOMOLAND and MLD Leisure.

Thanks.