MOMOLAND’s “BBoom BBoom” MV has now been considered 450 million occasions on YouTube!

The group’s smash hit was launched on January 3, 2018 and it reached the 450 million views milestone on August 17.

MOMOLAND is now the fifth Korean group to succeed in 450 million views on YouTube, following BLACKPINK, BTS, TWICE, and BIGBANG.

Watch “BBoom BBoom” once more under to have fun!