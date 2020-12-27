MOMOLAND’s JooE Talks About Being A Fan Of “The Penthouse,” Christmas Gifts With Members, And More

Hong Kyung Min and MOMOLAND’s JooE appeared on the December 27 episode of the SBS Energy FM radio present “Cultwo Present.”

Initially of the present, Hong Kyung Min stated that his kids had been followers of MOMOLAND, and JooE thanked him and recorded a particular message for his two daughters.

Requested about what she’d been as much as these days, JooE stated, “We’re wrapping up promotions for our most up-to-date album. I feel that this present will likely be my final look in 2020. It’s an honor to be right here. I’m additionally obsessive about ‘The Penthouse.’ I’ve been watching each episode and making an attempt to determine who’s the worst villain.”

When it was urged that JooE might have been within the drama as one of many daughters, she stated, “I might love that. Please forged me! I need to attempt taking part in Bae Ro Na, Eugene’s daughter. If I used to be forged, I might work laborious and do an excellent job.”

JooE additionally talked about MOMOLAND’s Christmas items to one another final 12 months. JooE stated, “Nancy gave us rice truffles that she obtained from church. I spent my very own cash on items, however Nancy gave us rice truffles. But it surely tasted good.” She added, “We alternate items in a ‘Secret Santa’ fashion, so we’ve determined to do this once more this 12 months.” (This episode was pre-recorded on December 24.)

