MOMOLAND’s Nancy Becomes Victim In Circulation Of Illegally Manipulated Photos + Agency To Take Legal Action

MLD Leisure has referred to as consideration to a latest case of illegally manipulated photographs of MOMOLAND’s Nancy being circulated on on-line and social networking platforms.

On January 11, the corporate delivered an official assertion explaining the incident and saying their plans to pursue sturdy authorized motion towards the preliminary perpetrator in addition to all people who took half in spreading the photographs.

Additionally they commented on Nancy’s present situation by saying, “Nancy is at the moment present process extreme emotional turmoil.”

Everything of MLD Leisure’s official assertion follows:

Hey. That is MLD Leisure. Illegally manipulated photographs of Nancy have not too long ago circulated on on-line and social networking platforms. Nancy is a sufferer of having photographs being inappropriately taken and manipulated. The individual that ought to be protected in the beginning is Nancy. We ask on your cooperation with a heavy coronary heart. We shall be joined by the police and judicial authorities abroad in taking sturdy authorized motion towards the primary one who posted the photographs, in addition to those that have taken half in spreading the photographs. By way of a authorized consultant, we may also pursue civil and legal fits for compensation of damages on the idea of violating the Act on Particular Circumstances Regarding the Punishment, and so forth. of Sexual Crimes, circulating materials deemed pornographic by the Act on Promotion of Data and Communications Community Utilization and Data Safety, and so forth., and violating private rights. Nancy is at the moment present process extreme emotional turmoil. We sincerely ask of you. We lengthy for an finish to malicious posts that harass our artist. We’ll proceed to make each effort to guard our artists from further harm via steady monitoring. We may also observe via with our authorized actions with no leniency and with out reaching a settlement. We need to categorical our gratitude to followers who at all times love and help our artists. We’ll proceed to do our greatest in making certain our artists’ private and given rights. Thanks.

