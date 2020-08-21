MOMOLAND’s Nayun Talks About Her Role Fashions, Living Apart From Her Members, Dealing With Hateful Feedback, And More

MOMOLAND’s Nayun just lately participated in a pictorial and interview with bnt Worldwide!

When requested what she’s been as much as, Nayun defined that she just lately wrapped up filming for her net drama “The Police” and is busy practising along with her members.

Though she first made her debut as a singer, the interviewer talked about that Nayun had initially dreamed of being an actress. Relating to what impressed the swap, Nayun shared, “I initially began out eager to act, however I turned an idol as a result of I additionally discovered singing and dancing a lot enjoyable. The extra I did it, the extra I loved it, so I switched.”

Nayun additionally revealed that she started dreaming of changing into an actress after watching Gong Hyo Jin in “Grasp’s Solar.” She defined that Gong Hyo Jin is her position mannequin, saying, “I had watched Gong Hyo Jin earlier than that, however after watching this drama, I assumed that I actually wished to attempt appearing.”

For her position mannequin as a singer, Nayun added, “Our members have all the time talked about Ladies’ Technology. We wish to grow to be a long-running group so Ladies’ Technology is our position mannequin.”

Nayun additionally spoke in regards to the appearing style she needs to attempt, sharing, “One thing distinctive and scary like a ghost. One thing horror, reminiscent of seeing ghosts like in ‘Grasp’s Solar.’”

Relating to MOMOLAND’s comeback plans, Nayun commented, “We’re attempting to organize and have been consistently receiving songs. Nothing’s official but however I believe we’ll be capable to return throughout the 12 months.”

Nayun picked “Operating Man” as the variability present she needs to seem on, explaining, “I’ve all the time talked about this however I wish to seem on ‘Operating Man’ with all my members. All of us get pleasure from being energetic and I believe we’d do nicely. I don’t like exercising however I get pleasure from doing stuff exterior quite than staying indoors. I get pleasure from shifting round and taking part in exterior.”

The interviewer requested Nayun if MOMOLAND are nonetheless residing in dorms collectively. Nayun responded, “It’s been about half a 12 months since I’ve lived individually from my members. Though there are snug elements to residing alone, it feels a bit lonely since I spent such a protracted time period residing with my members. We might order meals collectively and mess around. Since I’m other than my mates who had been all the time by my aspect like members of the family, it’s lonely. Nonetheless, all of them dwell close by so we meet up usually and chat.”

When requested about any arduous instances whereas selling, Nayun talked about hate feedback. She defined, “There have been so many hate feedback. Quite than calling it a droop, even when I attempted not to concentrate, I might all the time see them if I looked for them. Even amongst our members, I particularly had loads. Though that was a bit arduous, I’ve grow to be extra numb to it now and don’t really feel harm. I simply suppose ‘Individuals are all completely different’ and transfer on, however I felt actually harm after my debut.”

Nayun was requested to select her favourite MOMOLAND tune, to which she answered, “Bboom Bboom.” “Because it’s the tune that allowed us to be right here immediately, I really feel most hooked up to it,” she defined. Nayun added, “I believe it’s one of the best tune and I can’t overlook the reminiscences from that point. We had been so busy and loads occurred that 12 months, so I don’t suppose I’ll be capable to overlook them. We had been so busy selling for practically 13 weeks however each single second was so memorable.”

She talked about being unable to really feel MOMOLAND’s reputation firsthand as a result of they didn’t have many alternatives to exit on their very own. Nonetheless, Nayun shared, “I obtained numerous calls from my mates within the navy and simply these round me. My mates would see our reputation and attain out to me. That’s once I felt our reputation loads.”

Lastly, as a message to her followers, Nayun shared, “I all the time wish to and attempt to present an excellent picture for Merrys [nickname for MOMOLAND’s official fan club] however I don’t suppose it’s sufficient. I wish to work more durable and fulfill your expectations. Thanks a lot for staying by my members’ and my sides, watching over us, and supporting us. Sooner or later, it could be nice for those who continued to stick with us.”

