Mon Phagun (Megastar Jalsha) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mon Phagun (Megastar Jalsha) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Mon Phagun is an Indian Bengali language tv display. The display stars Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee within the lead roles. The display is being made beneath the banner of Acropolis Leisure and produced via Snigdha Basu and Sani Ghosh Ray. The tale revolves round a vacationer information, Pihu who falls in love with an industrialist Rishiraj.
|Identify
|Mon Phagun
|Primary Solid
|Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Lakhan Ghosh
|Manufacturer
|Snigdha Basu
Sani Ghosh Ray
|Screenplay
|Jyoti Hazra
|Diagloues
|Arghya Good friend
|Editor
|Arunaditya
Nilanjan
|DoP
|Animesh Gharui
|Tune
|Indradeep Dasgupta
|Manufacturing Space
|Acropolis Leisure Pvt. Ltd.
Solid
The entire solid of TV display Mon Phagun :
Srijla Guha
As : Priyadarshini Mitra/Pihu
Sean Banerjee
As : Rishiraj Sen Sharma/Rishi
Swarnava Sanyal
As : Younger Rishi
Preksha Saha
As : Younger Pihu
Rob Dey
As : Ritwik Sen Sharma (Rishiraj’s cousin brother)
Amrita Debnath
As : Anushka Paul/Anu (Pihu’s cousin sister)
Geetashree Roy
As : Rusha Ghosh (Pihu’s eldest sister)
Mallika Majumder
As : Mousumi Paul (Pihu’s paternal aunt)
Biswanath Basu
As : Paritosh Paul (Pihu’s paternal uncle)
Saswati Guha
As : Saswati Sen Sharma (Rishiraj’s grand mom)
Mou Bhattacharya
As : Manoroma Devi/Minupishi (Anushka’s paternal aunt)
Prantik Banerjee
As : Soumen Ghosh (Rusha’s husband)
Time
Mon Phagun is telecast on a regular basis at 8:30pm on Megastar Jalsha channel. The display is launched on 26 July 2021. It may be circulation on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.
|Channel Identify
|Megastar Jalsha
|Display Timings
|On a regular basis at 8:30pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|26 July 2021
|Language
|Bengali
|Nation
|India
Promo
