Mon Phagun (Megastar Jalsha) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mon Phagun (Megastar Jalsha) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Mon Phagun is an Indian Bengali language tv display. The display stars Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee within the lead roles. The display is being made beneath the banner of Acropolis Leisure and produced via Snigdha Basu and Sani Ghosh Ray. The tale revolves round a vacationer information, Pihu who falls in love with an industrialist Rishiraj.

Identify Mon Phagun Primary Solid Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee Style Romance, Drama Director Lakhan Ghosh Manufacturer Snigdha Basu

Sani Ghosh Ray Screenplay Jyoti Hazra Diagloues Arghya Good friend Editor Arunaditya

Nilanjan DoP Animesh Gharui Tune Indradeep Dasgupta Manufacturing Space Acropolis Leisure Pvt. Ltd.

Solid

The entire solid of TV display Mon Phagun :

Srijla Guha

As : Priyadarshini Mitra/Pihu

Sean Banerjee

As : Rishiraj Sen Sharma/Rishi

Swarnava Sanyal

As : Younger Rishi

Preksha Saha

As : Younger Pihu

Rob Dey

As : Ritwik Sen Sharma (Rishiraj’s cousin brother)

Amrita Debnath

As : Anushka Paul/Anu (Pihu’s cousin sister)

Geetashree Roy

As : Rusha Ghosh (Pihu’s eldest sister)

Mallika Majumder

As : Mousumi Paul (Pihu’s paternal aunt)

Biswanath Basu

As : Paritosh Paul (Pihu’s paternal uncle)

Saswati Guha

As : Saswati Sen Sharma (Rishiraj’s grand mom)

Mou Bhattacharya

As : Manoroma Devi/Minupishi (Anushka’s paternal aunt)

Prantik Banerjee

As : Soumen Ghosh (Rusha’s husband)

Time

Mon Phagun is telecast on a regular basis at 8:30pm on Megastar Jalsha channel. The display is launched on 26 July 2021. It may be circulation on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

Channel Identify Megastar Jalsha Display Timings On a regular basis at 8:30pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 26 July 2021 Language Bengali Nation India

Promo

