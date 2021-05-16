Mon Phagun (Superstar Jalsa) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mon Phagun (Superstar Jalsa): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Mon Phagun is an Indian Bengali language tv display. The display stars Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee within the lead roles. The display is being made underneath the banner of Acropolis Leisure and produced by means of Snigdha Basu and Sani Ghosh Ray. The tale revolve across the tale Pihu who falls in love with a vacationer information Rishiraj.

Identify Mon Phagun Major Forged Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee Style Romance, Drama Director No longer To be had Manufacturer Snigdha Basu

Sani Ghosh Ray Screenplay Jyoti Hazra Diagloues Arghya Good friend Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Area Acropolis Leisure Pvt. Ltd.

Forged

Your complete solid of TV display Mon Phagun :

Srijla Guha

As : Pekhom Mallick aka Pihu

Sean Banerjee

As : Rishiraj Roy

Time

Mon Phagun will likely be quickly air on Superstar Jalsa channel. The makers haven’t divulge about display’s unencumber date. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Superstar Jalsa Display Timings No longer To be had Working Time No longer To be had Beginning Date No longer To be had Language Bengali Nation India

When you have extra information about the display Mon Phagun, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Comparable