Mon Phagun (Superstar Jalsa) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Mon Phagun (Superstar Jalsa): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Mon Phagun is an Indian Bengali language tv display. The display stars Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee within the lead roles. The display is being made underneath the banner of Acropolis Leisure and produced by means of Snigdha Basu and Sani Ghosh Ray. The tale revolve across the tale Pihu who falls in love with a vacationer information Rishiraj.
|Identify
|Mon Phagun
|Major Forged
|Srijla Guha and Sean Banerjee
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|Snigdha Basu
Sani Ghosh Ray
|Screenplay
|Jyoti Hazra
|Diagloues
|Arghya Good friend
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Acropolis Leisure Pvt. Ltd.
Forged
Your complete solid of TV display Mon Phagun :
Srijla Guha
As : Pekhom Mallick aka Pihu
Sean Banerjee
As : Rishiraj Roy
Time
Mon Phagun will likely be quickly air on Superstar Jalsa channel. The makers haven’t divulge about display’s unencumber date. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Superstar Jalsa
|Display Timings
|No longer To be had
|Working Time
|No longer To be had
|Beginning Date
|No longer To be had
|Language
|Bengali
|Nation
|India
