‘Monday’ Assessment: Sebastian Stan in a Drama of Love and Other Drugs

Some films can convey out the life coach in you, the one who needs to get the characters to straighten up and fly proper. Is that simply because they’re behaving badly? Not precisely. Unhealthy conduct is half of what films are. No, when a movie nudges your internal life coach, it’s as a result of somebody onscreen is as much as one thing so wrongheaded that it ceases to be clear whether or not it’s him or the film that wants an intervention.

For a whereas, “Monday” offers you the fizzy sensation that it’s simply what an indie romantic comedy ought to be: buoyant and actual, full of the sexiness of smashed boundaries, with two alluring free spirits at its heart. At a disco home get together in Athens, Chloe (Denise Gough), an American customer who’s in the center of a drunken breakup by way of cellphone, meets Mickey (Sebastian Stan), an American expatriate who’s DJ-ing the get together, spinning Donna Summer time’s “I Really feel Love,” a track that drives the movie’s early burst of hormonal romantic rapture.

The 2 escape into the evening, and the following factor that we or they know, they’ve woken up bare on the seashore, the Greek morning solar glinting off their our bodies. Apparently, it was a reckless evening. However we will additionally see that it was love at first shag. Mickey is a blithely boyish tall charmer, cruising by life, the type of laidback rogue who prides himself on being a complete sweetheart (and he’s, till he isn’t). As Chloe tells him when he drops her off on his motorbike, “Thanks for not being an asshole.” She’s about to move again to the States, and seems a bit raccoon-eyed after their evening of depravity. However he convinces her to spend her final day or two in Greece with him, which implies extra events, extra dancing, and a lot extra shagging — and extra probabilities for him to indicate off what a good man he’s, like when he improvises a midway fashionable outfit for her by shearing off the legs of his personal pants.

Mickey has lived in Greece for seven years, and doesn’t do a lot in addition to DJ-ing and sponging off his loopy rich party-animal pal Argyris (Yorgos Pirpassopoulos). However Sebastian Stan, loosening up in one of his breaks from the MCU, makes him the soul of likability. As for Chloe, she’s an immigration lawyer, and Denise Gough offers her an arresting sharpness. She’s a straight arrow who drinks an excessive amount of, as hungry for chancy pleasure as Mickey is, however not as carefree. She’s received issues, and treats what’s occurring as a fling, till the film trots out that staple of a thousand rom-coms, the dude-bares-his-soul-by-chasing-down-girl-at-the-airport scene. Solely right here it occurs half an hour into the movie. After which they lived…

Fortunately? We all know it could possibly’t be that straightforward, as a result of there wouldn’t be a film. It’s a image of Chloe and Mickey’s newfound dedication that she will get him to load up a van along with her uncomfortable-looking modernist designer sofa, and it’s additionally a signal of that dedication when she watches him set fireplace to it whereas internet hosting one other disco get together in the sq. exterior his condo. In “Monday,” the free-spiritedness of all of it retains getting out of hand, as these two try and preserve the romantic get together going, drink for drink. But the true drawback is that as quickly as they transfer in collectively, the director, Argyis Papadimitropoulos, begins to the overload the display with pink flags.

Like the truth that Mickey has a six-year-old son he claims to have a relationship with, however from all proof barely sees. Or the scene in which his previous bandmate, Bastian (Dominique Tipper), stops by for a go to. It appears that evidently their band had a good run, however as quickly as they’d discovered success throughout a tour, Mickey stop. Why? “You fuckin’ hate your self,” says Bastian. “You aren’t completely satisfied until you’re failing.” Chloe listens to all this aghast. Did she make a horrible mistake? No less than, that’s what we expect she’d be asking herself, and that’s the best way that Gough performs it.

But because the film throws in extra and extra moments of Mickey’s flakiness, his brief fuse, and, for all his natty appeal, the selfishness he wears like a unhealthy swimsuit, Chloe, for more and more hard-to-fathom causes, merely goes together with all of it. “Monday,” shot with a principally Greek crew, has been made with a sure diploma of full of life aptitude, and the 2 actors have moments the place they actually fuse. A celebration scene in which Chloe’s buddies, who’re elegant achievers, meet Mickey’s, who’re like supporting gamers from “My Huge Fats Greek Frat Home,” produces comedian sparks.

However Papadimitropoulos treats most of the movie as if he have been making “Blue Valentine” or “Head-On”: a examine in masculine narcissism. Sebastian Stan has the moody talent as an actor to tug this off. But the film, which at instances feels semi-improvised, isn’t structured to permit the central relationship to construct dramatically. By the point Chloe screams at him, “What am I fucking doing?,” we surprise, frankly, why it took her so lengthy to say it. And even then she’s not executed. Mickey merely expects the girl he’s with to go together with his arrested antics, and the issue with “Monday” is that on some degree the film does too.