Mondo.NYC Music & Tech Conference Unveils 2021 Schedule

The Mondo.NYC music and tech convention has introduced its 2021 dates and schedule — which is at present a four-day digital interactive assembly and livestream, though organizers are “hopeful” that situations will permit at the least some parts to happen in individual. The convention is produced by the longtime organizers of the CMJ Music Marathon.

“Navigating our manner by and finally out of the devastating pandemic, we’ve all skilled an unimaginable confluence of occasions which have dramatically modified our business and our world,” says government producer Joanne Abbot Inexperienced. “At Mondo 2021, we are going to harness the collective energy of our voices – creatives, inventors, connectors, educators, entrepreneurs and followers – as we reconnect with previous mates, forge new alliances, and get to work.”

The announcement continues: “Whereas Mondo 2021 is being introduced nearly as a result of persevering with affect of COVID-19, we’re more and more hopeful that vaccination progress and different COVID-related developments will allow us to concurrently welcome our attendees to a bodily gathering in New York Metropolis, together with each a enterprise convention and dwell music showcase.”

Conference Content material & Partnerships

Tuesday, October 12: The Indie Musician & Songwriter: A multi-panel seminar together with income producing insights, challenges and alternatives, important instruments, analytics and new applied sciences.

Wednesday, October 13: The Recording Business Affiliation of America (RIAA) as soon as once more companions with Mondo to host its annual sequence, “All the pieces You Have to Know…in One Hour,” an vital “state of the enterprise” evaluation that includes key business leaders.

Thursday, October 14: The NYC Guild of Music Supervisors Training Occasion & Movie Competition returns for its fourth yr as prime music supervisors and business executives within the fields of promoting, movie, TV, video video games and trailers give attendees a novel alternative to fulfill, community and study from a number of the main names within the enterprise.

Friday, October 15: The Mondo CLE Music & Tech Regulation Symposium, Powered by Michelman & Robinson LLP and Covington & Burling LLP and sponsored by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP and Recording Artists Challenge (“RAP”) at Harvard Regulation College will host an all-day leisure legislation seminar on addressing a number of the greatest authorized developments affecting the music business, together with current courtroom selections upending elementary points, the re-imagining of key coverage issues and the way a number of facets of the business have been affected by – and compelled to adapt to – a post-COVID world.

Plus, Mondo and RAP at Harvard Regulation College will host Stay Digital Professional Bono Classes throughout Mondo for its third consecutive yr. RAP is a scholar apply group serving the music group by providing professional bono authorized companies to native and nationwide musicians.

Returning for its second yr, Mondo is partnering with Covington & Burling LLP to host Video Video games, Esports and Music: Alternatives within the Digital World. Lastly, the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA) hosts a panel addressing varied challenges for the impartial dwell music sector.

Mondo 2021 Showcase Competition

Mondo’s preliminary showcase class of 2021 options Sara Jane Ceccarelli (Rome), FUNK SHUI (Skopje, North Macedonia), Jay Gilday Band (Edmonton, Alberta), Kim Logan + the Silhouettes (NYC), The Magnettes (Pajala, Sweden), Harry Marshall (London), Monica Rizzio (Cape Cod), Jennifer Silva (Brooklyn), The Velvicks (NYC) and Wanderers (Adelaide, Australia).

Saying our first of a number of showcases highlighting particular person territories: JAPAN x Mondo options three Tokyo-based teams: UHNELLYS, a two-piece indie band pushing the boundaries of rock, hip-hop and jazz; Nuit a shoegazer outfit; and NEIRRA, another rock band influenced by ‘90s British rock. Apply to play now right here and obtain a particular alternative from Mondo showcase associate LyricFind. Keep tuned for extra bulletins within the coming weeks.

For more information, go to https://mondo.nyc. Be aware all Mondo.NYC 2021 occasions are topic to vary with out discover.