Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We have all previously heard about the incredible heist that took place at the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint in Spain. We were in awe of the series. We were on the edge of our comfy sofas during every episode.

We waited impatiently for the following season because of the tension at each season’s conclusion. Most of us, I’m sure, felt sorry when the series ended.

We were aware that there would be no more waiting, suspense, or almost fatal circumstances as a result.

So there is good news to all of the heist enthusiasts out there. Prepare for the thrilling ride once again by bracing yourself.

Yes, you heard correctly; they have returned. The same voyage may be taken by us, but with a bit more excitement. Let’s experience the theft in Korean now that we learned how it is done in Spanish.

Although the Korean television and movie industries are not renowned for generating remakes, we did have a Money Heist version of La Casa de Papel.

With an 8.3 rating at MyDramaList and a 94% rotten tomato rating, the series was a huge success.

Fans of an action thriller are ecstatic that Netflix has finally released a trailer for Money Heist: Korea’s second season.

Even for those who have watched the original Money Heist, the series is still worth viewing despite the modest changes to the backstories for characters like Tokyo.

Six episodes in the first season allowed for a substantial amount of the adaptation’s tale to be covered, allowing for more investigation in subsequent seasons.

Here’s everything we are aware of Money Heist: Korea season 2 while one of Netflix’s hottest Korean programmes is under debate.

Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area Season 2 Release Date

On June 24, 2022, the initial season of “Money Heist Korea” will premiere on Netflix. The 12-episode South Korean series with a total running duration of one hour.

As we all know, the Spanish television programme “La Casa de Papel,” which debuted on Netflix of May 2, 2017, served as the inspiration for the Korean Money Heist.

It includes a total of five sections and three seasons, each having 41 episodes and an hour or so in length.

Alex Rodrigo, Fernando Cayo, Jess Colmenar, and Miquel Garcia Borda were the series’ directors.

In the scenario, a professor gathers eight accomplices for a scheme that involves breaking into the Spanish Royal Mint then stealing $2400 million.

They have 67 members of the public as hostages and need 11 days to generate the funds that they will need to flee.

By the time the first theft is over, we learn that the clever professor is already plotting another heist to steal gold from the Bank of Spain and make off with it.

We may anticipate the narrative and concept to be the same as the Korean series acts as a remake from the Spanish series. We can anticipate Season 2 of the show to arrive soon after Season 1 did.

Although the series’ producers haven’t made any formal announcements about Season 2, we can certainly anticipate it. So let’s anticipate the best as we enjoy Season 1 for the time being.

Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area Season 2 Cast

Yoo Ji-Tae plays the Professor, Jeon Jong-Seo portrays Tokyo, Park Hae-soo portrays Berlin, Lee Won-jong portrays Moscow, Kim Ji-hoon portrays Denver, Lee Hyun-woo portrays Rio, Kim Ji-hun portrays Helsinki, Lee Kyu-ho portrays Oslo, and Jang Yoon-ju portrays Nairobi in the film.

Kim Yun-jin with Seon Woo-jin, the head of the National Police Agency’s crisis negotiating unit, are the task force members tasked to handle the robbery.

Kim Sung-oh as Captain Cha Moo-hyuk, a former special agent assigned to handle the hostage crisis.

The main hostages are Park Myung-hoon as Cho Young-min, director of the Mint Bureau

Lee Joo-bin as Yoon Mi-Seon, an employee in charge of accounting at the Mint Bureau.

Other cast members include Lim Ji-Yeon, Lim Hyeong-guk, and Lee Si-woo as Ann.

Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area Season 2 Trailer

Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area Season 2 Plot

The Spanish Hoist series has a similar plot to the Spanish series. A theft across the Korean Peninsula is planned by the smart professor at the start of the show.

Eight criminal masterminds are meticulously selected by the professor, who then painstakingly teaches them practically everything—from producing money to self-defense with weapons.

To keep their true identities a secret, eight individuals were provided with the names for eight distinct cities. Even the eight and them are unaware of the true names of the others.

To bargain with the task team, they abduct 67 hostages and hold them in the Bank. But as the captives start to respond, things go in an unexpected direction.

The second season will focus on the robbery team’s successful escape from the Mint without coming into contact with the authorities on either side.

The Professor’s brilliant scheme to pull off an eight trillion-won money robbery was originally revealed to us in the first season.

He effectively penetrated the bank at JEA by hiring a few individuals with troubled pasts in order to do this.

After the hostages were taken, they started printing four trillion won worth of banknotes while pretending to be working against the law.

On the other side, the robbery squad has finished their task and is preparing their getaway. Woo-jin, meantime, is adamant about freeing the prisoners and catching the spies.

The geographic and political context in which the heists are set distinguish Money Heist: Korea from the initial La Casa de Papel.

In the future shown in Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area, North and South Korea are negotiating a peace treaty to unify as one country.

It’s unclear how much of this will factor in given how season one was developed, which mostly adhered to the first few episodes of the original show’s first season’s plot beats.

They may stick to the same structure and language, which would provide a fully Korean adaptation of the existing Spanish series.