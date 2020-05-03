Money In The Bank And 6 Other Absurd WWE Gimmick Matches Before Corporate Ladder

Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Okay, I will be the primary to confess that the Money In The Bank ladder match is not the craziest factor the WWE has performed over time, however the threat concerned earns it a spot on this checklist. Ladder matches alone are harmful and have led to some fairly gnarly accidents, however when you have got wherever from 5 to 10 wrestlers, typically a dozen or so ladders, and a championship alternative at stake, issues can get a bit bushy to say the least.