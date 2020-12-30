Money Laundering Case: ED raids many places of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati

Money Laundering Case, ED raid news updates: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati in connection with the money laundering case on Wednesday. Official sources gave this information. Sources said that the Central Investigation Agency is raiding seven places in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi under various sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Also Read – Yogi government minister Mohsin Raza raised questions on Sumiya Rana’s Samajwadi Party

He said that searches were being done at Prajapati's chartered accountant in Kanpur, 'benami property holders' in Amethi and Prajapati's residence and office in the state capital Lucknow. Former minister Prajapati and others are accused of attempting to rape a woman and harassing her minor daughter.

Prajapati was arrested and sent to jail on 15 March 2017. He is currently undergoing treatment at various KGMU hospitals in Lucknow.

The ED is investigating allegations of possessing immovable property on Prajapati, a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government.

The ED investigation relates to two FIRs filed by the CBI last year against Prajapati and others in the illegal sand mining case. The CBI had registered a case against Prajapati and four IAS officers of the state, on the basis of which the ED registered a money laundering case. The CBI had registered a case against the then Principal Secretary Jeevesh Nandan, Special Secretary Santosh Kumar and the then District Magistrate Abhay and Vivek in this case.