Monica Barbaro Joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in Skydance Spy Series

Monica Barbaro has been solid reverse Arnold Schwarzenegger in an upcoming Skydance TV spy sequence.

The actress, who’s about to burst onto the scene together with her function in subsequent yr’s Paramount and Skydance “High Gun” sequel, will play Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Selection has confirmed. Information of her casting comes simply over a month after the present was first introduced.

Schwarzenegger is making his TV debut with the sequence, which is described as a world spy journey with a father and daughter on the middle of the story.

The as but untitled spy venture is being shopped round to streamers, in accordance with sources. It marks a deepening of the connection between Schwarzenegger and Skydance, which already extends to 2 “Terminator” motion pictures, specifically “Terminator Genisys” and “Terminator: Darkish Destiny.”

Nick Santora, identified for his work on “Legislation & Order,” “Jail Break” and “Scorpion,” will create, develop and govt produce the sequence as a part of his general cope with Skydance TV. Santora is already primed to showrun one other Skydance sequence in the type of Amazon’s “Jack Reacher,” primarily based on Lee Childs’ ebook sequence.

Schwarzenegger is exec producing alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Invoice Bost for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the venture for the studio.

Barbaro’s earlier TV credit embody a pair of ABC sequence, specifically the lately canceled “Stumptown” and “Splitting Up Collectively,” in addition to Netflix’s “The Good Cop,” Lifetime’s “UnREAL,” and NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” She is represented by UTA, Essential Title Leisure and lawyer Neil Meyer.

