Monica Bellucci Set to Star in Paolo Virzi’s ‘Siccita’

Italian director Paolo Virzì (“Human Capital,” “Like Loopy”) has begun taking pictures in Rome on apocalyptic drama “Siccità,” set amid a protracted drought in the Italian capital and that includes an A-list native forged comprising Monica Bellucci, Sara Serraiocco (“Counterpart”) and Silvio Orlando (“The Younger Pope”).

Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa are producing for Wildside, the Fremantle-owned firm behind “The Younger Pope,” “My Good Buddy” and “We Are Who We Are.” Imaginative and prescient Distribution, which is collectively operated by Comcast’s Sky Italia and 5 outstanding Italian manufacturing firms, will distribute in Italy with plans for a theatrical launch.

The movie follows a bunch of characters from all walks of life who’re tied by a single tragic, mocking thread as every one seeks their redemption.

The story remedy was penned by Paolo Giordano (“We Are Who We Are”) in tandem with Virzì, whose English-language “The Leisure Seeker,” with Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren, was launched in the U.S. by Sony Footage Classics.

The screenplay for “Siccità,” which implies drought in English, was co-written by Francesca Archibugi (“The Leisure Seeker”), Francesco Piccolo (“My Good Buddy,” the collection) with Giordano and Virzì.

Bellucci not too long ago starred in Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Man Who Bought His Pores and skin,” which is on the Oscar finest worldwide function movie shortlist. She beforehand labored with Virzì in “N: Napoleon and Me.”

In addition to Bellucci, Serraiocco and Orlando, the “Siccità” ensemble forged additionally consists of Valerio Mastandrea (“Excellent Strangers”); Elena Lietti, who will quickly be seen in Nanni Moretti’s “Three Flooring”; Claudia Pandolfi (“Child”); and Tommaso Ragno (“Fargo”).