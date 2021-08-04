Monica Dogra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Monica Dogra (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Monica Dogra (often referred to as Monica Sharma Dogra) is an American singer and actress. She is best possible identified for Dhobi Ghat (2010), David (2013) and Teraa Surroor (2016). In 2020, she used to be noticed as Peeplika Khan in ALT Balaji’s internet sequence The Married Lady.

Start & Early Existence

Monica Dogra used to be born on 25 October 1982 in Baltimore, Maryland. Her folks belong from Jammu and later migrated to america. She finished her education from Dulaney Top Faculty, Baltimore. She graduated with a bachelor’s stage in musical theatre.

Bio

Occupation

Dogra introduced her digital rock staff Shaa’ir + Func within the yr 2005 with guitarist Randolph Correia. In 2007, she launched her first album titled New Day : The Love Album. They launched two extra albums named Gentle Tribe (2008) and Mantis (2010). In 2010, she sang Dooriyan Bhi Hai Zaroori within the Bollywood film Damage Ke Baad . She sung the theme tune for the movie Inkaar.

In 2008, Dogra made her Bollywood debut with musical drama movie Rock On!!. Later she performed function of Shai in Aamir Khan starrer movie Dhobi Ghat. She has acted in motion pictures and sequence like David, Fireflies, Teraa Surroor, Relapse and What are the Odds.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Making a song, Poetry and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Monica Dogra

Monica Dogra used to be born to an Indian circle of relatives in Baltimore, Maryland.

She gave the impression at the quilt web page of FHM (2014) and Maxim India mag in 2013 and 2015.

All through her faculty days, she labored as a bartender.

Her maternal uncle, Prakash Sharma is a Dogri people track singer.

Dogra used to be additionally the pass judgement on for a musical ability contest By no means Disguise Sounds.

She additionally hosted the STAR international India’s musical TV sequence The Dewarists.

In 2017, she participated within the Concern Issue- Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, taking 4th position within the festival.

Her leisure pursuits are poetry and paying attention to track.

In 2015, she served as some of the judges in The Degree, India’s first English making a song fact display.

In case you have extra information about Monica Dogra. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

