Mónica Marie Zorrilla Joins Variety as a TV Reporter

Variety has employed Mónica Marie Zorrilla as a TV reporter.

Zorrilla most just lately served as a breaking-news reporter at Adweek. At Variety, she is going to cowl the television-programming enterprise, together with streaming companies, studios, networks and improvement for all Variety platforms. She shall be primarily based in Los Angeles and report back to Daniel Holloway, Variety‘s government editor, TV.

“I’m excited to welcome Mónica to Variety,” mentioned Holloway. “She’s a nice reporter with a canny understanding of the media panorama. I do know she’ll be a improbable addition to our industry-leading crew.”

Zorrilla joined Adweek in 2019, writing information tales about model advertising and marketing and C-suite actions, and options about topics such as the shocking demand for House Depot’s 12-foot-tall ornamental Halloween skeleton.

Previous to her time at Adweek, she served as a full-time editorial staffer at Billy Penn and Al Día Information Media, hyperlocal information retailers primarily based in Philadelphia. Her bilingual protection touched on arts and leisure, the Latinx neighborhood, immigration coverage, locations and individuals of curiosity, meals, and weird happenings within the metropolis. She was acknowledged as Philadelphia’s Tradition Reporter of the Yr in 2018 by the Pen and Pencil Membership, the oldest press membership in america.

Born and raised in Miami, Zorrilla — who will formally be a part of Variety Jan. 4 — earned a B.A. in English (with a minors Psychology and Spanish) from Haverford Faculty in 2017. She is presently working towards her masters diploma from the Arthur L. Carter Faculty of Journalism.