Monica Vergara was fired from the Mexican Women’s National Team

Mónica Vergara left the Tri Femenil after failures with the team (Photo: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

The Mexican team continues with the restructuring of all its categories, for this reason the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) reported the cessation of Monica Vergara in front of the Tri female. After the analysis carried out by the FMF for just over a month, he finally made the decision to end the Vergara cycle he had with the Mexican team.

Through an official statement -spread on social networks- the Federation announced the news on the afternoon of Monday, August 15, in which it explained that it also Karla Maya will leave her position as coach of the women’s U-15 since their results were also analyzed and it was determined that they will no longer continue to lead the lower category.

This was specified by official report from FMF:

“As part of the restructuring that the FMF shared in recent days, it is reported that Mónica Vergara and Karla Maya are leaving the technical direction of the SNM (Mexican National Team) for women and Sub 15, respectively.”

The dismissal of Mónica Vergara is part of the restructuring of the teams of the Mexican National Team (Photo: REUTERS / Pilar Olivares)

For now, the Federation headed by One from Luisa added that Miguel Angel Gamero y Christian Flowers will take charge of the Aztec team for the next friendly matches, they will direct the team of temporary way until a new technician or technician is appointed to take full responsibility for the Tri.

Within the statement, Femexfut dedicated a space to thank the trajectory of the former midfielder as coach of the Mexican women’s representatives So when he headed to the Sub-17 got a runner-up in the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay 2018.

“The FMF thanks Mónica Vergara and Karla Maya for their willingness and dedication. In a special way, it recognizes the trajectory of Mónica Vergara in National Teams, with whom she achieved a World Sub-championship in the Sub 17 ″ category, can be read in the statement.

Miguel Ángel Gamero and Cristian Flores will assume the position of the Women’s Tri (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionfem)

It should be noted that within the failures The most recent that Mónica Vergara had with the Women’s National Team was her negative participation in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup because he did not achieve any victory, in addition to the fact that he did not make a single goal throughout his performance in the group stage, consequently the Mexican team was left out of the Women’s World Cup 2023 and of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When Mexico lost to the United States in the Pre-World Cup, and with this sentenced its failure in the competition, the coach assumed responsibility for what happened, but at the same time asked to continue trusting in the new generations. She took the microphone at a press conference and explained what happened:

“It’s a personal failure, but not from the Women’s National Team program. We need to continue trusting these generations, as we know we are in a transition stage, so personally I assume this responsibility […] I know it’s a failure,” he said.

Monica Vergara y Karla Maya They are added to the recent layoffs that occurred within the different levels of the Mexican National Team. On July 13, the reformulation of the Mexican representatives began, which is why Yon de Luisa notified the first dismissals, which were: Gerardo Torradogeneral sports director of the SNM; Ignatius Irondirector of national teams; Louis Ernesto Pereztechnical director of Tri male U-20.

Posteriorly Maribel Dominguez She was also dismissed from her position as technical director of the Tri Women’s U-20 after revealing “inappropriate conduct” within the team’s concentration. The news was released a few days after the start of the U-20 World Cup in which Mexico participates. In replacement, Anna Galindo assumed command of the team for Costa Rica 2022.

