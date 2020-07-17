Mo’Nique’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Moves Forward

California’s Central District court docket dominated on Thursday that comic Mo’Nique’s discrimination lawsuit in opposition to Netflix can transfer ahead, denying Netflix’s try to dismiss the declare.

Mo’Nique, whose authorized title is Monique Hicks, filed a race and intercourse discrimination go well with in opposition to the streaming service in November. She alleges that Netflix broke the legislation when it gave her a “lowball” provide for a comedy particular in 2018. Based on Mo’Nique, she was provided solely $500,000 for a particular, whereas Amy Schumer was provided $11 million and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock had been each provided $20 million.

U.S. District Choose Andre Birotte Jr. argued that Netflix’s failure to barter a gap provide with Mo’Nique, as is customary within the business, makes her discrimination declare viable.

“No matter whether or not plaintiff will finally prevail on (her) claims, dismissing this case underneath Rule 12(b)(6) is just not applicable,” Birotte Jr. wrote. “Plaintiff’s grievance could elevate a novel subject, however that doesn’t justify dismissing it at this stage.”

Mo’Nique’s go well with additionally alleges that Netflix lacks range in its senior management, citing figures that Black individuals solely made up 6% of their workforce as of 2019.

David deRubertis, Mo’Nique’s lawyer, mentioned in an announcement obtained by USA Right this moment that Netflix claimed that ceasing “good-faith negotiations as a result of she raised issues about pay discrimination is just not retaliation underneath the legislation.” However, the court docket disagreed.

“Right this moment’s ruling is a vital victory for Hollywood expertise who, similar to all different staff, want protections in opposition to retaliation in the event that they elevate issues about pay discrimination through the hiring course of,” deRubertis mentioned.

In November, Netflix mentioned they believed their provide to Mo’Nique was truthful.

“We care deeply about inclusion, fairness, and variety and take any accusations of discrimination very critically,” Netflix mentioned. “We imagine our opening provide to Mo’Nique was truthful — which is why we will probably be preventing this lawsuit.”