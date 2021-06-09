Monisha (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Monisha is an Indian Actress who predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil tv business. She made her performing debut within the Malayalam serial “Manjurukum Kaalam”, directed through Binu Vellathooval. She acted with well known actors/actresses like Maanas Chavali, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Neelima Rani, and Pragathi. She has gave the impression in some well-liked serials reminiscent of Manjurukum Kaalam and Malarvadi. She recently doing the lead position in Aranmanai Kili serial which telecasted on Megastar Vijay TV.