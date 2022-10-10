Monitoring you while you telework with the webcam is inhumane. The Court of Human Rights endorses it

Telecommuting has many positive aspects for both the employee and the employer, be it family reconciliation and also energy savings for companies. The problem comes when some employers do not trust their employees too much, and want to know at all times if they are working or away from the computer.

This is something that we have seen, for example, with the tracking by the status of the Teams application, and even also the control through the monitoring of the computer. One of the most common measures that can be imposed is force to connect the webcam of the computer to monitor that the teleworker is sitting in front of the PC throughout the day. This practice has now been categorized as illegal by the Human Rights Court.

The obligation to connect your webcam while working is inhuman

This new sentence comes after the complaint of a telemarketer whose company required him to have the camera on during the 9 hours of his workday. After stating that this could be categorized as an invasion of his privacy and the discomfort it caused, the company fired him.





The employee claimed that monitoring tasks were being carried out for sharing the laptop screen and the control of the apps that were used. But the company wanted to go a step further with this employee from Belgium.

In this way, the employee wanted to appeal to the Human Rights court about this measure, ruling that camera monitoring for 8 hours a day is disproportionate and is not allowed in the Netherlands. But they go a step further by giving protection to all teleworkers affirming that this practice goes against the human rights of the employee citing the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

With this precedent, in any type of employment regardless of the country where it is going to be developed, it is illegal for an employer to want to control you through the camera. But unfortunately, the threat of dismissal makes many teleworkers have to jump through hoopsas has been reported in numerous cases in our country.

Via | TechCrunch