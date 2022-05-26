Monkey Island 2 has a bug so big its creators use it as an example of a “poorly designed” game

If you remember the complicated puzzle of the ‘Monkey Wrench’, know that Gilbert and Grossman have learned from it.

Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman have become legendary figures in the industry through their work on gaming. Monkey Island. Now we celebrate his return to the industry with Return to Monkey Island, a new game that, despite its unexpected announcement, has already been solving some of the most commented doubts by fans. Beyond this, it seems that both creatives have learned from their careers in video games, which leaves us with an anecdote that many of you will remember for its high difficulty.

‘Monkey Wrench’ is a play on words that unites the concepts ‘monkey’ and ‘monkey’We’re talking about one of the most infamous puzzles in Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge and every video game we’ve ever played. If you had the opportunity to play the sequel to Monkey Island, you probably remember the puzzle of the ‘Monkey Wrench‘, a play on words that linked the concepts of ‘Wrench‘ con ‘mono‘, which led us to use said animal as a tool.

Puzle del ‘Monkey Wrench’. Fuente: Eurogamer

Considering that the term ‘Monkey Wrench’ is only used in English speaking countries, a lot of confusion was generated around this puzzle. For this, Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman remember it as a puzzle “notoriously unsolvable“, as explained on GamesBeat (via Eurogamer): “Even if you speak English and are from an area where the tool in question is commonly known as ‘Monkey Wrench’, and you realize you need that, you still have to do impressive predictive leap about how your actions will create that tool,” Grossman explains. “Nothing in the game sets that up properly.”

Continuing his statements, Grossman says he still uses the ‘Monkey Wrench’ puzzle as “an example of what not to do in puzzle design“, which has been consolidated as an influence on his way of thinking towards video games. “The player has to be able, in some way, to visualize what to do, and if he gives up and looks for a clue, I want his response to be, ‘Oh, that makes sense, I should have thought of that!’ and not ‘How the hell am I supposed to think about that, you ridiculous, unfair clowns?'”

Thanks to this kind of experience (and a humor that, hopefully, prevails over the years) Gilbert and Grossman are preparing to give us a Return to Monkey Island that recover the essence from the original games. Because while there have been ways for players to avoid searching the internet for answers, and the art style of the game will be quite different from what we’re used to, there’s no doubt that the community will take delivery. with open arms.

