Monkey Island returns! Return to Monkey Island first trailer and release window

Having built a huge reputation in the industry, the creator of the original Monkey Island is back at it.

Anyone who has been even slightly interested in graphic adventures will have heard of The Secret of Monkey Island. This work, conceived by Ron Gilbert and Lucasfilm Games way back in 1990, has had four sequels that did not disappoint the community. However, it seems that the original director has not had enough, and that is why Return to Monkey Island has been announced today by surprise.

With a collaboration between Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digitalpirate adventures return once again at some point in this 2022. At the beginning of this news you can see the first trailer, which although it does not detail anything about the story, it does not forget to introduce the classic fantastic aspects that made the first game a true wonder in the sector 30 years ago.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

In addition, it is clear that we will continue to find high doses of humor, since this advance drops a small mockery of Rob Gilbert. And it is that the skull that appears briefly in the trailer tells that “Ron Gilbert told me he would never do another Monkey Island unless…”before being cut down by a punch from another character.

We will be attentive to the next information about this new Monkey Island, because we are sure that this will be a news celebrated by many players. After all, its characteristic humor and really intricate puzzles have made the Monkey Island games very memorable, so it’s no surprise that today we continue to release books dedicated to the franchise and even remember the keys to it. one of the best video games in history.

Más sobre: Return to Monkey Island, Monkey Island, Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games, Devolver Digital y Ron Gilbert.