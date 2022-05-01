Monkey Island, the remake of Max Payne and other announcements among the highlights of video games in April

We leave April behind, a month without many releases but with some other video games to highlight such as King Arthur: Knight’s Tale or LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but also with important announcements such as the return of Monkey Island, Kingdom Hearts and Max Payne with a remake

April was not a month particularly populated with releases. After a fairly busy start to the year, with titles called to make us talk about them for a long time like Elden Ring, the industry hits the brakes for a while and it may take a while for our release schedule to be at its peak. But what happened was not bad at all, finding a new Arthurian adventure with a touch of dark fantasy, the return of a great success from the Wii days on Nintendo Switch, or a long-awaited compilation among fans of the Star Wars universe, everything not forgetting early access releases like Dune: Spice Wars.

Leaving behind the releases of the month, the news of the video game has left us quite unexpected announcements. The first of them has to do with a saga that the editors of 3DJuegos are very fond of, Monkey Island, which will also come with the return of its original author. Kingdom Hearts 4 has also been presented, still with the memory of the third numerical installment of the series, and confirmed a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2 with Remedy that may satisfy the desire of the public for a greater pampering of Rockstar Games to the franchise. . In short, a lot of news that we want to make you a part of in this special, so you can tell us what has been the best of the month for you.

Platforms: PC / By: NeoCore

King Arthur Knight’s Tale may not be the inventor of all the virtues that titles that NeoCore has been inspired to conceive have offered. But he is undoubtedly one of those who -if not the best- has managed to combine them efficiently, and above all, fun, to offer a replayable experience until enough is said. With many hours ahead to fully appreciate and enjoy it, and waiting for it to go to war for a long time, now on PC and also for when it comes out on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch / Por: TT Games

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fun and emotional tribute to the three Star Wars film trilogies centered around the Skywalker family name. It proposes a casual action experience focused on the exploration of the most famous locations in the franchise. All this with the “silly” and innocent humor that characterizes LEGO games. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch / Por: Milestone

Milestone’s experience with motorcycles (also with the RIDE saga) makes his video games good, with realistic driving. MotoGP 22 is a step forward and it shows that the Italian studio continues to accelerate at a good pace to find perfection. There is room for improvement, and there is not much change compared to MotoGP 21, but there are aspects that have been retouched and that make MotoGP 22 the most complete to date. If you are a fan of motorcycling you will enjoy it and this is a good title, but the game is still a conservative evolution.

Platforms: Switch / By: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports is a good heir to the virtues of Nintendo’s Sports line, with sports disciplines that combine tradition and novelty. The implementation of the Joy-Con is intuitive and precise, while the online options explore a new aspect within the series. However, the game is also incomplete, with few sports and game options. There is a lack of ideas and the will to go one step further. It may improve with the free updates that are promised, and it is that much more can be asked of it.

Plataformas: PC, Xbox / Por: Cellar Door Games

Rogue Legacy 2 is the result of taking the same formula of the roguelite that captivated almost a decade ago and reinforcing it as much as possible. Not only has he managed to improve the first part in all aspects, but he has added elements that create his own identity, mixing his style with that of a metroidvania with permanent powers. The game wants (and manages) to offer variety in classes, games, objects, and features so that its roguelite structure doesn’t get boring at any time and we always have something new in each new round. Without a doubt, this sequel hid more surprises than we expected. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation / Por: BlackChiliGoat Studio

TAPE: Unveil the memories goes to what it goes: to tell a story based on tension and mystery. Its approach and mechanics do not innovate excessively, but the creators overflow with so much love for the horror genre cinema and put so much care into showing it that, if you like this type of film, you cannot pass it up.

Other notable releases Before We Leave. Antes en PC, ahora en PlayStation y Xbox.



MLB The Show 22. Disponible en PlayStation, Xbox y Switch.



Nobody Saves the World. Previously on PC and Xbox, now available on PlayStation and Switch.



Road 96. Previously available on PC and Switch, now on PlayStation and Xbox.



The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. Disponible en PC, PlayStation y Xbox.



Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt. Available on PC and PS5.

